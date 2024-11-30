ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Priyanka Gandhi's Victory Celebrated By Shooting A Cow’: Swami Rambhadracharya’s Big Claim In MP

Niwari: Swami Rambhadracharya, a well-known Hindu religious leader on Friday fiercely attacked the Congress Party and its leader Priyanka Gandhi during his address at the closing ceremony of the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra organized by Saint Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress’s paw has become bloody; an innocent cow was shot in honour of Priyanka Gandhi after she won the election from Wayanad. This happens under the rule of those who preach non-violence,” he said.

"Her media in charge shot a cow in joy. If she wins, again and again, neither the cow nor the Hindu will survive. But we will not let them succeed. Our slogan is, 'We will not trouble anyone, but if troubled, we will not spare anyone’," he said, referring to a viral video of shooting the cow. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the said video.

Swami Rambhadracharya also spoke on issues related to Hindu unity, the politics of appeasement, and religious identity.