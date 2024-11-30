‘Priyanka Gandhi's Victory Celebrated By Shooting A Cow’: Swami Rambhadracharya’s Big Claim In MP

Niwari: Swami Rambhadracharya, a well-known Hindu religious leader on Friday fiercely attacked the Congress Party and its leader Priyanka Gandhi during his address at the closing ceremony of the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra organized by Saint Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
“The Congress’s paw has become bloody; an innocent cow was shot in honour of Priyanka Gandhi after she won the election from Wayanad. This happens under the rule of those who preach non-violence,” he said.
"Her media in charge shot a cow in joy. If she wins, again and again, neither the cow nor the Hindu will survive. But we will not let them succeed. Our slogan is, 'We will not trouble anyone, but if troubled, we will not spare anyone’," he said, referring to a viral video of shooting the cow. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the said video.
Swami Rambhadracharya also spoke on issues related to Hindu unity, the politics of appeasement, and religious identity.
"Every Hindu from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has to remain united. We do not have to be cut or divided but remain united. Now, the slogan of Om Shanti Shanti Shanti (Peace) will not be there; now we will bring a new slogan, 'Om Kranti Kranti Kranti (Revolution)’,” he further said.
The padyatra, which concluded on Friday at Orchha Dham, had begun from Bageshwar Dham on November 21. Hundreds and thousands of devotees participated in the religious procession. Several leading Hindu priests and religious leaders, including Peethadheeswar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, also took part in the padyatra.
रामराजा ओरछा के प्रांगण में पूज्य सद्गुरु भगवान की पावन उपस्थिति में पूज्य चिदानंद मुनि जी पूज्य मृदुलकान्त गोस्वामी जी पूज्य रामचंद्र दास के सानिध्य में अंतिम सत्र “सनातन एकता हिंदू पदयात्रा” का आज समापन हुआ…लाखो लोगो का जन सैलाब इस महाकुंभ का सहभागी बना pic.twitter.com/dZIZRyuJPJ— Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Official) (@bageshwardham) November 29, 2024
Other prominent participants include Saint Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj of Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi, actor Sanjay Dutt, MP Manoj Tiwari, and Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya.
People, including women and children, from across the country participated in the 160 km long padyatra.
