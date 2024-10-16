ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi's Debut into Electoral Politics Brings National Attention to Wayanad

Kalpetta: The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is drawing national attention as preparations are underway for Priyanka Gandhi's debut into electoral politics from here. Her candidature has already been announced, and Congress sources indicate that Priyanka will arrive in Wayanad before the 20th of this month.

UDF workers in Wayanad are gearing up to celebrate Priyanka's arrival, and campaigning is expected to intensify soon. The LDF and NDA have yet to decide on their candidates. Following the announcement of Priyanka's candidature, campaign activities began in Vandoor with posters featuring Priyanka's image being put up by activists late last night.

Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique said that the UDF is ready to welcome Priyanka, and the workers in Wayanad are eagerly awaiting her arrival. Siddique expressed confidence that Priyanka will win Wayanad with a majority of over five lakh votes. During a District Congress Committee (DCC) meeting, leaders like MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLA T. Siddique, ND Appachan, MLA IC Balakrishnan, and PK Jayalakshmi pledged to work together for Priyanka's victory.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who contested and won in both Raebareli and Wayanad, resigned from Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy was announced concurrently with Rahul's resignation, sparking excitement in the UDF camp.