Priyanka Gandhi's Debut into Electoral Politics Brings National Attention to Wayanad

Kalpetta: The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is drawing national attention as preparations are underway for Priyanka Gandhi's debut into electoral politics from here. Her candidature has already been announced, and Congress sources indicate that Priyanka will arrive in Wayanad before the 20th of this month.
UDF workers in Wayanad are gearing up to celebrate Priyanka's arrival, and campaigning is expected to intensify soon. The LDF and NDA have yet to decide on their candidates. Following the announcement of Priyanka's candidature, campaign activities began in Vandoor with posters featuring Priyanka's image being put up by activists late last night.
Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique said that the UDF is ready to welcome Priyanka, and the workers in Wayanad are eagerly awaiting her arrival. Siddique expressed confidence that Priyanka will win Wayanad with a majority of over five lakh votes. During a District Congress Committee (DCC) meeting, leaders like MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLA T. Siddique, ND Appachan, MLA IC Balakrishnan, and PK Jayalakshmi pledged to work together for Priyanka's victory.
The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who contested and won in both Raebareli and Wayanad, resigned from Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy was announced concurrently with Rahul's resignation, sparking excitement in the UDF camp.
On the LDF side, it has been confirmed that Annie Raja, who contested last time, will not run again. E.S. Bigimol and Sathyan Mokeri are among the names being considered. CPI District Secretary EJ Babu emphasized that the focus should not be on the candidate, but on the political issues at stake. He added that the election was forced on the people of Wayanad because of Rahul Gandhi.
In the BJP camp, there is interest in having BJP state president K. Surendran to run again, though his chances are uncertain. Other potential candidates include Sobha Surendran and MT Ramesh. Sobha's chances of contesting in Wayanad are considered strong.
With constituency-level conventions completed and Priyanka's candidature confirmed, the UDF is far ahead in its by-election preparations. Congress leaders are confident that Priyanka will surpass Rahul Gandhi's previous majority of 3.5 lakh votes, aiming for a margin of 5 lakh votes this time.
Read More:
Bridging Cultures: Assam Engineer Takes Assamese Language To US Youth