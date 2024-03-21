Priyanka Gandhi Tried to Defame Me: BJP MLA Aditi Singh

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA Aditi Singh has alleged that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tried to defame her when she joined the saffron party.

In a podcast with news agency ANI, Aditi Singh alleged that Priyanka Gandhi had pressurized her ex-husband Angad Singh to defame her character. "Priyanka told Angad that only then he would get a Congress ticket," Aditi Singh alleged.

Aditi Singh, who started politics from Congress in Rae Bareli, then joined BJP. She got a divorce from Angad Singh. Angad Singh is a resident of Punjab and was the MLA from Nawanshahr constituency. Angad Singh was elected MLA for the first time in 2017 when he was in the Congress.

Aditi claimed that during ticket distribution in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi put a condition before Angad that he should make allegations about her character. "Ticket will be given if this condition is fulfilled. An attempt was made to pressurise my ex-husband to make derogatory statements against me," the BJP MLA claimed.

Aditi Singh belongs to a political family. Aditi Singh's father late Akhilesh Singh was a Rae Bareli MLA five times. Aditi has been elected as an MLA for the second time. On the other hand, Angad Singh's grandfather Dilbag Singh has been MLA of Nawanshahr six times. Angad's father Prakash Singh and mother Garikbal Kaur have also been MLAs once each.

Priyanka is yet to react to the allegations levelled by Aditi Singh.