Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest LS Bypoll

Congress announced that party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll next month.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest LS Bypoll
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced that its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll next month, making her electoral debut from the seat in Kerala.

She had campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi who contested the seat during the general elections, apart from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Rahul Gandhi won both the seats but vacated Wayanad.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election from Kerala," the party said in an official release.

This will be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi who has been keen to contest elections for sometime. The Congress also announced Rahul Mamkootathil from Palakkad and Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara assembly constituency for the upcoming bypolls in Kerala.

