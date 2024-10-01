Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Vinesh Phogat Oct 2, Eyes Women Voters In Haryana

New Delhi: Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi will seek votes in support of well-known wrestler and party nominee Vinesh Phogat on October 2 to flag the issue of justice among the women voters in BJP-ruled Haryana. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had joined the Jantar Mantar agitation of women wrestlers, including Vinesh, who were demanding justice over sexual harassment charges against then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but was dragged away by police from Delhi’s popular protest venue.

“Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for Vinesh Phogat in Julana assembly seat on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat. After the protests, Vinesh recently lost a chance to get the gold medal at the Paris Olympics as she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams. Later, the opposition parties alleged conspiracy behind the episode as a frustrated Vinesh announced her retirement from the game.

According to party insiders, the Congress had strategically decided to field Vinesh Phogat in the Haryana assembly elections realising she was a national icon and the issue of justice found resonance with the women voters in the northern state. As Vinesh belongs to the influential Jat community, which is unhappy with the ruling BJP, the Congress hopes to benefit from the situation as well.

Well-known male wrestler Bajrang Punia, who had joined the protesting women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, is now mobilising the support of the farmers, who are miffed with the BJP, across the villages in Haryana as the working president of All India Kisan Congress.

“Vinesh is the pride of the entire country and not only of Haryana. The saffron party did not provide justice to her. Instead, she and other protesting women wrestlers were dragged by the police from Jantar Mantar. The people saw all that injustice. The BJP gave a Lok Sabha ticket to Brij Bhushan’s son. Vinesh defeated three top world-class wrestlers to reach the finals, but lost the gold due to a conspiracy. But she is a fighter and will show that in the elections as well,” said Chauhan.

Besides Julana, Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign for party nominee Pradeep Narwal in the Bawani Khera seat on Oct 2. Narwal has been assisting Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh as an AICC secretary in charge over the past few years. On Sep 30, senior leader Sachin Pilot campaigned for Narwal. Lok Sabha member Deepender Hooda also campaigned for Vinesh over the past few days.

AICC functionary Manoj Chauhan slammed the saffron party leaders who have described the women wrestlers’ protests as politically motivated and backed by the Congress after Vinesh and Bajrang joined the grand old party.

“The entire country stood with women wrestlers. Our leaders and all leaders of the INDIA bloc also stood with them for their genuine cause and to fight against the injustice which happened to them. Not only did the wrestlers stand for their game, but they also fought for the farmers who were agitating against three laws and for Agniveer in difficult times. The BJP will soon understand the public sentiment,” he added.

