Symbol Of Govt's Desperation: Priyanka Slams FIR Against Rahul

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is a "symbol of government's desperation" and claimed the BJP is indulging in distraction as it knows that the country will not tolerate its "insult" of B R Ambedkar.

The BJP knows that its real feelings about Ambedkar are out in the open and therefore it is afraid of the Opposition which is raising this issue, the Congress general secretary said in an obvious reference to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

"This government is scared. This government is scared of a debate on the Adani issue, they are scared of any debate. They know their real feelings for Ambedkar ji are out in the open and therefore they are afraid of the Opposition because we are raising this issue," she told reporters in Parliament premises after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

She asserted that national interest is connected with the issue of the insult inflicted on Ambedkar. "Our Constitution has been provided by Dr Ambedkar, the people of the country and the freedom struggle, and the country will not tolerate his insult," she said.

Asked about the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is a symbol of government's desperation. They have become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyone, I am his sister I know him, he can never do such a thing."

The country also knows it and is seeing how desperate the BJP has become that they are filing these arbitrary FIRs because they do not want a discussion on Adani and they know the country will not tolerate how they have insulted Ambedkar, she said.

"That is why they are indulging in distraction," Priyanka Gandhi added. Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.

A police officer said the FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officer said police are likely to call Gandhi for questioning in connection with the case. Police will request the Lok Sabha Secretariat to provide the CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident happened. On Thursday, separate marches by the opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. The opposition on Wednesday had seized on Shah's remarks on Ambedkar to corner the government and demanded his resignation for what they called an insult to the architect of the Constitution.