BJP Is Afraid Of Rahul As He Speaks Truth, Exposes Attempts To Change Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP is afraid of his brother and opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he speaks the truth and raises his voice against BJP's efforts to change the Constitution.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Rally organized by the Congress at Balagavi as part of the Gandhi Bharat programme to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the 39th Congress Session held in 1924 in the border city, Priyanka said whenever Rahul Gandhi spoke in Parliament, BJP attempted to create hurdles. This is because he spoke the truth and exposed the BJP's efforts to change the Constitution, she said.

"Many cases have been filed against him in different states. But he is not the one to be deterred by such things. He will continue to speak the truth and he is ready to sacrifice his life to save the Constitution which acts as a shield for the people of the country," said Priyanka, who held a copy of the Constitution throughout her speech.

Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to attend the rally, could not take part in it because he was unwell.

Priyanka also called upon Congress workers to be prepared to sacrifice their lives to protect the Constitution. "We are not cowards like BJP and RSS. We are ready for any kind of sacrifice but we will not write apology letters from jail to the Britishers," she said without naming Veer Savarkar who the Congress accused of writing apology letters to the Britishers.

Referring to the alleged controversial statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Priyanka said since Independence the country has seen many governments including those by the Congress. But none of the Home Ministers attempted to insult Ambedkar as Amit Shah did, she said. "Not only Shah, but several ministers in the NDA Government were making statements that they would change the Constitution. But Congress along with the people of the country will not allow them to do it," she said.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the rally.