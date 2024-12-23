Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Govt Over Charging GST From Job Aspirants In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over charging GST from job aspirants in the recently advertised posts.

In the purported job advertisement notification notified by the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI), Lucknow, the institute has announced an application fee of Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC/EWS and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates. A GST of Rs 180 each for unreserved and OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 108 for SC/ST candidates has also been charged on the application forms by the KSSSCI as per the notification.

Sharing the job advertisement notification on X, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP government for “rubbbing salt on the wounds of youth by charging 18% GST on the examination form”.

“BJP cannot provide jobs to the youth, but it is definitely rubbing salt on the wounds of the youth by charging 18% GST on the examination form. GST is being charged on every government job form including Agniveer. After filling the form, if the paper is leaked due to the failure of the government or if there is corruption, then this money of the youth is wasted. Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams, but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income,” Priyanka wrote in the post on X.