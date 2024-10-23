ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad LS Bypoll; Hold Roadshow

The Wayanad by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the seat after winning from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha polls.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (PTI)
By PTI

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad.

Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reached the district subsequently. They will be accompanying Priyanka when she files her nomination papers before the District Collector.

Besides them, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior AICC leaders will also be present as a show of support to Priyanka.

Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, will hold a roadshow at 11 AM in Kalpetta here before filing her nomination. At 11.45 AM, after the roadshow, there will be a public address by her and thereafter, she will file her nomination, according to her itinerary.

She is pitted against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. The by-election for the Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

