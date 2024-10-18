Priyanka Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Wayanad On Oct 23, Rahul Gandhi To Accompany Her

New Delhi: The Congress is preparing for a big show on October 23 when Priyanka Gandhi is likely to file her nomination for the November 13 Wayanad parliamentary byelection, accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad bypoll will be held on November 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. The results will be out on November 23.

According to party insiders, a roadshow was being planned for the nomination filing day to announce the arrival of the senior leader as the Congress candidate for the bypoll. Rahul had won a second Lok Sabha term from Wayanad in the main Lok Sabha elections, but dropped it to retain Rae Bareli's parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh in the House as he wanted to revive the party in the northern state.

Priyanka was named as Rahul’s replacement given the emotional connection that the voters of Wayanad had with the Gandhi family and the advantage it would have ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The Congress is according to top priority to the Wayanad bypoll, which can be assessed by the fact that AICC in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, who represents the Alappuzha seat in the Lok Sabha, is personally supervising the key contest.

Led by Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, the Congress had started preparing for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election by holding conclaves of local leaders in the area on September 25 followed by meetings in Andoor and Thiruvambady Assembly constituencies on October 3. Venugopal chaired a meeting of UDF leaders in Mukkam, Kozhikode on October 17 to ensure a heavy victory margin for Priyanka.

“Wayanad is a special place that has a deep connection with the Congress. The people are eager to elect Priyanka Gandhi as their voice in Parliament. A new chapter is about to unfold in the state. Priyanka Gandhi is ready to step up as our voice in the Lok Sabha, standing tall to fight for our rights and address our concerns. With her, our aspirations will be heard loud and clear. Let’s unite and give her the same warmth and support that we have always extended to Rahul Gandhi. Together, let’s continue to work towards a brighter future for Wayanad,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala Mansoor Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.

He said the people of Wayanad had a special connection with Rahul, who had written an emotional letter to the voters of his former constituency on June 24 where he sought support for his sister. “Rahul Gandhi had said that even though he had chosen Rae Bareli, his doors will always be open for the people of Wayanad,” said Khan.

The ruling LDF has fielded CPI leader Sathyam Mokeri against Priyanka in the bypoll. In the main Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi defeated the Communist Party of India's nominee Annie Raja by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes. BJP Kerala President K Surendran had finished third by securing 1.41 lakh votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul defeated CPI candidate PP Suneer by a record margin.