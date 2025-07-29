Amit Shah Must Answer Why Operation Sindoor Was Halted: Priyanka Gandhi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the debate on Operation Sindoor, raising serious concerns over the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the repeated failures of intelligence and security agencies.

Priyanka Gandhi accused Amit Shah of ignoring major internal security failures, citing the Manipur violence, the Delhi riots, and now the Pahalgam terror attack. She said, "On Amit Shah's watch, Manipur burned, riots occurred in Delhi, and now the Pahalgam attack. Yet he remains in office without accountability."

She said that Amit Shah talked about Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, even her mother's tears but did not answer "why was the war halted?"

Referring to the terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, the Congress MP questioned how the group was allowed to operate unchecked for several years. "TRF has carried out 20 attacks since 2020, killing 41 security personnel and 27 civilians. Yet, the government declared it a terrorist organisation only in 2023, three years after their activities began," she said.

She also held the central government responsible for security lapses, asking why adequate protection was not provided to thousands of tourists visiting sensitive areas like Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. "Why were they left to God's mercy? Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the NSA to ensure people's safety?" she asked.

She also raised concerns over the government's silence on the war pause in Kashmir, claiming that it was the US President, not the Indian government, who announced it. "For the first time in India's history, a war is halted and our government is not the one to declare it," she said.

Slamming the ruling party, Priyanka also said that leadership is not only about taking the credit but also about accepting responsibility. "It is a big failure of our government and the intelligence agencies. Who will take the responsibility? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past, but who will answer about what is happening in the present," she said.