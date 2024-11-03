Priyanka Gandhi Flays Modi Govt For Favouring Wealthy Allies Over Key National Issues

Wayanad: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Modi government for prioritising its wealthy business allies over addressing the nation’s core issues. Speaking at a public rally in Mananthavady, Priyanka, also the AICC General Secretary, stated that Prime Minister Modi's primary aim is to secure his position of power rather than solve citizens' problems.

"The Modi government is fostering hatred, enmity and fear among the people," she said, adding that lands and ports, which belong to the public, are being transferred to industrialist friends. Priyanka argued that the Central government supports its wealthy friends while neglecting the public.

She highlighted rising unemployment rates, noting that it has become increasingly difficult for educated youth to find jobs despite families investing in their education. "The increase in prices has made daily life very challenging," Priyanka pointed out. She also mentioned the reduction in funds for the MGNREGA scheme, which has greatly benefited people, vowing to raise these issues in the Lok Sabha and beyond.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s struggles on these issues as a fight for democracy and equality, Priyanka recalled that when he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and evicted from his residence, the people of Wayanad stood by him.

Rahul Gandhi, who joined Priyanka in the campaign, shared personal memories and praised her commitment. He refrained from political criticism, instead choosing to highlight his sister’s journey and character. "My sister has always been a campaigner, but she never stood for election, which says a lot about her character," Rahul said.

Sharing childhood memories of friendly competition with Priyanka, he reminisced about competing to capture the best photograph with cameras gifted by their father, Rajiv Gandhi. "Priyanka sees strength where others may see weakness—that is my sister," he said, adding that Priyanka can take on roles beyond his own.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, opting to represent only the Rae Bareli constituency.

