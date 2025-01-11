ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers From Govt On Value Of Rupee

Priyanka Gandhi said during Manmohan Singh's tenure, Narendra Modi used to link the value of the rupee with the prestige of the government.

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers From Govt On Value Of Rupee
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded answers from the government on the value of the rupee reaching its "lowest level ever" against the US dollar.

The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the 86-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday. It settled at 86.04 against the US currency.

"The value of rupee against the dollar has reached its lowest level ever. For the first time in history, the value of one dollar has become 86.4 rupees," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said during Manmohan Singh's tenure when the value of one dollar was 58-59 rupees, Narendra Modi used to link the value of the rupee with the prestige of the government.

He used to say, "I know everything. The currency of any country cannot fall like this...", she said. "Today he himself is the prime minister and all the records on the fall of the rupee have been broken. He should answer to the people of the country," the Congress leader said.

