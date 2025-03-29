ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Centre Is Blocking Discussions In Parliament

Accusing the Centre of undermining the democratic process in Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said that the government is avoiding discussions using various tactics.

Accusing the Centre of undermining the democratic process in Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said that the government is avoiding discussions using various tactics.
File Photo: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of undermining the democratic process in Parliament and preventing proper discussions. Addressing reporters here, the MP said the union government's approach is to avoid discussions by any means possible, using various tactics to do so.

She alleged that the government blocked discussions in Parliament, responding to questions about the alleged suppression of opposition voices.

"On their policy, I have seen last few sessions of the Parliament, is to avoid discussion in whatever way- whether it is by raking up something that they feel the opposition is going to protest about, whether it is by not allowing the Leader of Opposition to speak," Vadra said.

Vadra further alleged that the Centre is hindering the democratic process from functioning effectively in Parliament, calling it "very sad" for the MPs to witness.

"The opposition is often accused of sabotaging Parliament, but this is the process we see under this government... the government itself sabotage the process, which is probably very new for everybody to see," she claimed.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi attended the District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Collectorate in Kalpetta here.

