Rahul And Priyanka Think They Have A Trademark On Nehru But We Will Keep Questioning On Our First PM: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: “Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi think they have a stamp (trademark) over Nehru, he might be your grandfather but he's also the first PM, I have the right to question his working,” BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey said In Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the ongoing Monsoon session.
Godda Constituency MP Dubey stated that he will point out the wrongs done by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Dubey said, “Tibet was a part of Nepal but because of Nehru's mistake China has appropriated it and is standing over our head.”
He spoke in the lower house after Priyanka Gandhi raised serious questions on “why Operation Sindoor was Halted” while demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take accountability on Manipur violence, Delhi riots and Pahalgam terror attack.
Dubey slammed the Congress for asking details about India's supposed loss of warplanes during Operation Sindoor. He also said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is resolved to eliminate every terrorist and make Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir part of India.
After the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the third time on Monday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Congress is running away from discussion on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to held today, alleging that the largest Opposition party is in "fear" of Pakistan and China being exposed.
Earlier responding on Congress leader P Chidambaram saying, "No proof Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan," Dubey alleged that the Congress has become a traitor organisation.
