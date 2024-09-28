ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyank Kharge's Remark On Semiconductor Industry In Assam Draws Flak From CM, Union Minister

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the comment as divisive and said the Congress shows its true colours by opposing any development in the state. He urged the Assam Congress to stand up for Assam's growth and progress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Ratan Tata and other executives during the signing up of the pact for the semiconductor plant
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Ratan Tata and other executives during the signing up of the pact for the semiconductor plant (ANI)

Guwahati (Assam): Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge’s remark on the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in Assam, has irked the Assam BJP leadership. From Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, have slammed Kharge's remarks on allotting the multi-crore Tata Group ventured project in the small town of Jagiroad, nearly 55 Km from Guwahati.

In his X post, Kharge said it is unfair to set up the semiconductor unit in Assam instead of Karnataka with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, which is supposed to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 30,000 people.

“Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovations…when 70% of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don't understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair,” Kharge wrote in his X handle.

Hitting back, CM Sarma said the Congress should shun the anti-Assam attitude. Taking to X, he termed Kharge's comments as divisive and wrote, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress.”

Margherita, at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, asked the Assam Congress leadership to apologize to the people of the state, calling the remarks "anti-development" for Assam.

"I condemn the statement made by the Congress leaders opposing the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembling and testing project to be set up at Jagiroad. I seek clarification from Congress president Bhupen Bora who always wants to be in the news headlines,” the minister said.

“Priyank Kharge, member of the second top-ranked family in Congress, spoke out against the development in Assam. Not only are they opposing this project, but some of these top Congress leaders are also conspiring to ensure that no industry comes to Assam in future. Priyank Kharge's statement exposed Congress party's anti-development stand in Assam," he further said.

The Assam Congress has refrained from making an official comment on the issue.

