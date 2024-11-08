ETV Bharat / bharat

56 Devotees Injured as Private Bus Collides with UP Roadways Bus in Shahjahanpur

The devotees from Gujarat were on a pilgrimage to Haridwar, Vrindavan, Mathura and Ayodhya when their bus met with an accident in Shahjahanpur.

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Shahjahanpur: A major road accident took place in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A private bus carrying devotees hit a parked roadways bus from behind. About 56 devotees from Gujarat were injured in the accident. The condition of five devotees injured in the accident remains critical.

They have been admitted to the medical college. The bus full of devotees was going from Haridwar to Ayodhya. The accident happened when the driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming from the front. At present, all the injured devotees are being treated.

The incident took place near Feelnagar village on Farrukhabad State Highway in Thana Katra area. All the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. There was a lot of commotion on the spot after the accident. With the help of police and local people, all the injured were taken to the community health center.

Seeing the critical condition of five devotees, they were referred to the medical college. The rest of the devotees are being treated at the Community Health Center Katra. The devotees were going on a religious pilgrimage from Haridwar to Vrindavan, Mathura and Ayodhya which met with an accident in Shahjahanpur. At present, treatment of all the injured has been started.

