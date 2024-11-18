ETV Bharat / bharat

Prithviraj Chavan Predicts MVA Edge in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Citing 2024 Lok Sabha Trends

New Delhi: No major narrative evolved in Maharashtra since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which gave an edge to the MVA over the ruling Mahayuti and the Assembly polls will show the same trend, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said as campaigning for all the 288 seats ended on Monday ahead of the November 20 polling.

“No major narrative evolved in the state since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which gave a massive and decisive mandate to the MVA with 30 out of 48 seats. The issues that dominated the Lok Sabha elections have not gone away. There is no reason why people will vote differently this time. This would mean that the MVA will again have an edge over the Mahayuti,” Chavan told ETV Bharat.

Like the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA focused on its social welfare agenda for the Assembly polls also, which included guarantees for the youth, women, and farmers and a special emphasis on caste census and exceeding the 50 per cent quota limit.

“The issues that dominated the 2024 national elections in Maharashtra only intensified ahead of the assembly elections. The people were not convinced of the BJP rule. The voters were miffed with the ruling coalition as it did not keep the promises,” said Chavan.

Chavan, a sitting MLA from Karad who is contesting the seat again, countered the BJP which questioned the financial implications of the promises made by the MVA. “We have done the basic calculation. We will manage. There will be no problem in rolling out the election promises,” he said.