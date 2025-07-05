Exclusive | 'Who Would Be The 'Leader': Prithviraj Chavan On Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Reunion

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan played down the coming together of the estranged Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, saying it was a 'family matter' but wondered who would be the ‘leader’ between the two.

"The two brothers came together to capitalise over the issue of imposition of Hindi, but how they fine-tune their policies remains to be seen. The Congress too had demanded that Marathi and English should be taught in the schools from Class I and Hindi can be introduced later. That demand has been accepted by the (Maharashtra) government," Prithviraj Chavan told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, came together on the dais after almost 20 years as they held a joint rally to mark the victory of their stand against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra schools from Class I.

The two brothers had opposed a recent government resolution which mandated Hindi as the third language in the western state where Marathi is the dominant language. Under pressure, the BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party coalition government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis withdrew the government resolution a few days ago.

Uddhav and Raj, who had already announced a joint rally in Mumbai on July 5 to protest the government move, claimed victory after the withdrawal of the controversial resolution and decided to go ahead with their show of strength. The flexing of muscles by Uddhav and Raj had concerned several senior Maharashtra Congress leaders who in a recent meeting chaired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala in Delhi suggested the grand old party should go solo in the coming local body elections, including the prestigious Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Elections to the MGCM, the richest municipal body in the country, will be a prestige issue not only for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its rival faction Shiv Sena but also for the NCP and its rival faction Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), the BJP and the Congress as well.

"Yes, the senior leaders attended a meeting chaired by the AICC in charge in Delhi recently. During the meeting, several state leaders expressed an opinion that the party should go alone during the coming local body elections. We later made a courtesy call to our party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, who will now take a final call in the matter," said Chavan.

According to the former chief minister, the Congress will hold consultations only with Uddhav Thackeray, with whom the grand old party had an alliance in the form of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"As far as we are concerned, we will hold consultations only with Uddhav Thackeray, who is our ally. Who would be the leader between the two brothers has to be decided by them. Of course, the consultations from our side will be held in due course by those in charge," said Chavan, who hails from Karad in Satara district.

The Congress veteran further played down NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, attending the joint rally of the Thackeray brothers. "Again, the NCP-SP too is an MVA ally and which event their leaders attend is up to them. It is not an issue for us," said Chavan.

The MVA had done well by winning 32 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 elections, but five months later, the alliance lost the assembly elections to the Mahayuti comprising BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP.

"The Congress plan to regroup in the state is going on under the guidance of the new state unit chief Harshvardhan Sapkal," said Chavan.