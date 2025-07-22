ETV Bharat / bharat

Prisoners Get Work In Petrol Pump Outside Jail... But No One Has Taken A Lift!

Karnal: As part of a rehabilitation process for jail inmates and an opportunity to reintegrate into society, the Haryana Government and the state Jail Department have begun a unique initiative for prisoners.

A petrol pump in front of the Karnal District Jail is being manned entirely by prisoners who are engaged on official duty to fill petrol and diesel to vehicles driving in there.

Out of the confines of the jail walls, the spirit here is one of a less restrictive environment with prisoners happily servicing vehicles driving in for petrol and diesel. It is an all-prisoners outfit from Haryana jail who are doing small and big jobs at the petrol pump like a well-oiled machine.

The initiative was started about a week ago by the Haryana DGP Jail Mohammad Aqeel in which prisoners are filling petrol and diesel in people's vehicles without compromising on the quality. In the coming weeks there is a plan to start the facility for charging CNG and electric vehicles here.

Karnal Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh said that the Jail Department is constantly working for the prisoners to adopt correctional means to get out of the jails and integrate into the mainstream of life once again.

To this end, this drive has been initiated to try and see if an improved environment could impact the behaviour of the prisoners locked inside the jail. It is an opportunity for the jail inmates to spend time out in the open and keep themselves busy in work other than being confined and brooding.

A step towards bringing prisoners back to the mainstream of life

The jail superintendent said that before assigning prisoners to duty at the jail's petrol pump, their behaviour is observed closely. The Prison officials are especially assigned to observe if the prisoners released on parole are returning to the jail on time or not. The behaviour inside the jail is watched closely, too. All these parameters are taken into consideration before they are given the freedom to work outside the jail limits. The work is given as per the guidelines of the Haryana Jail Department and they are employed on the basis of their behaviour patterns.

The Jail officials explained that the prisoners work at the petrol pump from 7 am to 7 pm and then get back to their prison cells. Apart from the petrol pump, there are hundreds of odd jobs in the jail premises and there too, the ones showing behavioural changes are assigned duties differently.