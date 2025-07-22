Prisoners Get Work In Petrol Pump Outside Jail... But No One Has Taken A Lift!

Karnal: As part of a rehabilitation process for jail inmates and an opportunity to reintegrate into society, the Haryana Government and the state Jail Department have begun a unique initiative for prisoners.
A petrol pump in front of the Karnal District Jail is being manned entirely by prisoners who are engaged on official duty to fill petrol and diesel to vehicles driving in there.
Out of the confines of the jail walls, the spirit here is one of a less restrictive environment with prisoners happily servicing vehicles driving in for petrol and diesel. It is an all-prisoners outfit from Haryana jail who are doing small and big jobs at the petrol pump like a well-oiled machine.
The initiative was started about a week ago by the Haryana DGP Jail Mohammad Aqeel in which prisoners are filling petrol and diesel in people's vehicles without compromising on the quality. In the coming weeks there is a plan to start the facility for charging CNG and electric vehicles here.
Karnal Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh said that the Jail Department is constantly working for the prisoners to adopt correctional means to get out of the jails and integrate into the mainstream of life once again.
To this end, this drive has been initiated to try and see if an improved environment could impact the behaviour of the prisoners locked inside the jail. It is an opportunity for the jail inmates to spend time out in the open and keep themselves busy in work other than being confined and brooding.
A step towards bringing prisoners back to the mainstream of life
The jail superintendent said that before assigning prisoners to duty at the jail's petrol pump, their behaviour is observed closely. The Prison officials are especially assigned to observe if the prisoners released on parole are returning to the jail on time or not. The behaviour inside the jail is watched closely, too. All these parameters are taken into consideration before they are given the freedom to work outside the jail limits. The work is given as per the guidelines of the Haryana Jail Department and they are employed on the basis of their behaviour patterns.
The Jail officials explained that the prisoners work at the petrol pump from 7 am to 7 pm and then get back to their prison cells. Apart from the petrol pump, there are hundreds of odd jobs in the jail premises and there too, the ones showing behavioural changes are assigned duties differently.
The prisoners can do extra work in their free time and earn some money. The prisoners are given Rs. 90 to Rs. 100 rupees daily on the basis of their work, which is deposited directly in their accounts. In this way, they are earning some money along with work.
“These are life-changing initiatives,” said Haryana DGP Jail Mohammad Aqeel. The government is trying to enable them to return to society as responsible and economically empowered individuals, he added. The first prisoners' run petrol pump was opened in Kurukshetra, which proved to be a successful venture. After that, it was replicated in Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Hisar. Next in line are at Faridabad, Nuh and Sirsa.
Best Quality and Right Quantity
“Prisoner-manned petrol pumps are not the only USP,” said Aqeel, “the pumps, unlike many other outlets, provide the best quality petrol to vehicle owners. A lot of attention is paid to the quality.”
“I take responsibility for the quality of oil at the petrol pump. There will be no compromise in quality here,” the DGP said. “Customers here will get the right quantity and the best quality as well,” said the DGP with confidence.
The petrol pumps are run round the clock with two shifts of 12 hours each. Both shifts are manned by the prisoners. The profit earned from the petrol pump goes directly to the government exchequer.
The jail superintendent said that there is a security cover at the petrol pumps for the safety of the people working there but there has been no untoward incident involving the prisoner’s role.
