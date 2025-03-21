ETV Bharat / bharat

Prioritise Criminal Appeals Against Conviction Of Aged Accused On Bail: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the old age of an accused and a long lapse of time from the commission of an offence can always be a ground to give priority to appeals against the conviction of those on bail.

Taking note of the huge pendency of criminal appeals against conviction and acquittal in high courts, the apex court said a right balance has to be struck by taking up for hearing some of the old criminal appeals against conviction, where the accused are on bail.

"Therefore, it is desirable that certain categories of appeals against conviction, where the accused are on bail, should be given priority," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih said.

It said considering the pendency of very old criminal appeals, priority is usually given to hearing appeals where the accused are in jail.

The bench noted that the appeals against conviction, where the accused are on bail, take a back seat. "The old age of the accused and the long lapse of time from the commission of the offence can always be a ground available to give some priority to the appeals against the conviction of the accused on bail," it said.

The bench said if appeals against conviction, where accused are on bail and especially where a life term has been imposed, are heard after a decade or more from their filing and are dismissed, the question of sending the accused back to jail after a long period arises.

"In all the major high courts in our country, there is a huge pendency of criminal appeals against conviction and acquittal," the bench said in the post script of its March 20 judgment.

The verdict came on an appeal filed by the state of Madhya Pradesh challenging an August 2017 verdict of the high court.