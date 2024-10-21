ETV Bharat / bharat

Principal of National Inter College Shot Dead By Miscreants In UP's Bhadohi

Principal of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College was shot dead by miscreants in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.

National Inter College principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants at Baswanpur in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
A crowd gathered at the spot after the murder of National Inter College principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Police personnel are also seen (ETV Bharat)

Bhadohi: National Inter College principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants at Baswanpur in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The incident took place when Yogendra Bahadur Singh, 56, principal of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College, was travelling in his car. On the way, the attackers stopped the car and opened fire at him resulting in his death on the spot.

The college falls under the regional minister of BJP Kashi province Ashish Baghel constituency, hence, the incident became more sensitive. Soon after receiving the information, Bhadohi Kotwali police immediately reached the spot and started investigating the case. The police launched a man-hunt to identify and nabe the attackers.

The incident sent shockwaves among the students and staff of National Inter College. The incident has created a sensation in the area. BJP leader Ashish Baghel has expressed deep grief over the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused as soon as possible.

The incident took place around 10 am. According to eyewitnesses, the bike-borne attackers suddenly came near the car and started firing. The police collected important evidence from the spot. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said that the case is being investigated. The SP further stated that the accused will be nabbed soon. "Nearby CCTV footage is being scanned. So far the clear reason behind the murder has not been revealed, but it is being linked to a rivalry or a dispute with the principal, the police said.

The Superintendent of Police said that according to Yogendra's driver, he chased the miscreants, who were running away after the incident in a car. He further stated that the CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the attackers. Soon the accused will be identified and arrested, he said.

