Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed With Gayatri Mantra In Croatia

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia, marking the first time an Indian premier has visited the country. PM Modi's visit is to hold talks with Croatian leadership to enhance bilateral relationships between the two countries. While the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković received PM Modi at the airport, there was something special waiting for the Indian Prime Minister.

In a heartwarming gesture, he was welcomed by the Croatians with the Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic chants. In a video posted by PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter), three Croatian women and three men can be seen, dressed in Indian attire, with the women in white sarees and men in kurtas, with vibhooti on their foreheads. With their hands folded in the traditional Indian Namaskara, they can be heard reciting Vedic chants, with an elated PM joining them along.

He expressed his happiness on X (formerly Twitter), as he posted "The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia", sharing the video. The video garnered over 1.6 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being posted.

Later, upon his arrival at the hotel where he is staying, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in the country, with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".