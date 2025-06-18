ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed With Gayatri Mantra In Croatia

In a unique gesture, Croatian citizens welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with vedic chants on his arrival in the country.

PM Modi
PM Modi being welcomed with Vedic chants in Croatia. (X @NarendraModi)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

Updated : June 18, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia, marking the first time an Indian premier has visited the country. PM Modi's visit is to hold talks with Croatian leadership to enhance bilateral relationships between the two countries. While the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković received PM Modi at the airport, there was something special waiting for the Indian Prime Minister.

In a heartwarming gesture, he was welcomed by the Croatians with the Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic chants. In a video posted by PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter), three Croatian women and three men can be seen, dressed in Indian attire, with the women in white sarees and men in kurtas, with vibhooti on their foreheads. With their hands folded in the traditional Indian Namaskara, they can be heard reciting Vedic chants, with an elated PM joining them along.

He expressed his happiness on X (formerly Twitter), as he posted "The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia", sharing the video. The video garnered over 1.6 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being posted.

Later, upon his arrival at the hotel where he is staying, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in the country, with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia, marking the first time an Indian premier has visited the country. PM Modi's visit is to hold talks with Croatian leadership to enhance bilateral relationships between the two countries. While the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković received PM Modi at the airport, there was something special waiting for the Indian Prime Minister.

In a heartwarming gesture, he was welcomed by the Croatians with the Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic chants. In a video posted by PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter), three Croatian women and three men can be seen, dressed in Indian attire, with the women in white sarees and men in kurtas, with vibhooti on their foreheads. With their hands folded in the traditional Indian Namaskara, they can be heard reciting Vedic chants, with an elated PM joining them along.

He expressed his happiness on X (formerly Twitter), as he posted "The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia", sharing the video. The video garnered over 1.6 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being posted.

Later, upon his arrival at the hotel where he is staying, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in the country, with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Last Updated : June 18, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODIMODI IN CROATIANARENDRA MODI CROATIACROATIANARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.