PM Modi To Visit Manipur Today, Says Govt 'Fully Committed To Furthering Inclusive Development'

Hoardings welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the route from Imphal International Airport to Kangla Fort ahead of his visit in Imphal on Friday, September 12, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from today (September 13), has said that his government is fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

"We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," he posted on X on Friday.

The Prime Minister will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September. He will first visit Mizoram today and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, PM Modi will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, all women’s market, in four districts.