PM Modi To Visit Manipur Today, Says Govt 'Fully Committed To Furthering Inclusive Development'
PM said he will be attending programmes over next three days in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar aimed at boosting ease of living.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 7:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from today (September 13), has said that his government is fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.
"We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," he posted on X on Friday.
The Prime Minister will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September. He will first visit Mizoram today and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function.
Thereafter, PM Modi will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.
The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, all women’s market, in four districts.
These projects will have a very positive impact on people's lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more, PM Modi said.
"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Aizawl tomorrow, 13th September. This visit is very special because this wonderful city is going to be connected to the railway network for the very first time with the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line. This has been built in very challenging terrain and includes several major and minor bridges. The coming of railway connectivity will boost commerce and tourism," he said.
The foundation stone for key road projects will also be laid. Other projects include the foundation stone laying of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall and the inauguration of a residential school at Kawrthah and Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam, the prime minister said.
Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore over the next three days. He will launch National Makhana Board in Bihar, inaugurate new terminal building of Purnea airport in Bihar, and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.
He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl in Mizoram. The PM will inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line connecting Mizoram to the Indian Rail network for the first time. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur.
He will participate in the celebrations of 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, Assam. Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,350 crore in Assam. He will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata.
