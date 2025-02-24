Modi Interacts With BJP Lawmakers From MP Over Dinner, Spends More Than 2 Hours With Them

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the BJP MLAs, MPs and top functionaries of his party from Madhya Pradesh over dinner here on Sunday.

“No important or political discussion took place. He just talked to us to know how we were doing and working. Modiji spared time for us and interacted with us for around two and a half hours. That itself was important,” a lawmaker told PTI after coming out of the dinner.

The meeting commenced around 6 pm at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium here, said the senior BJP leader. He said the PM sat with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and state BJP chief VD Sharma on the stage and talked to them from there.

More than 200 public representatives, including 163 BJP MLAs, 37 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and some top party leaders, attended the programme, he said. The legislator said the PM last year had a similar meeting in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar where he walked to the tables of BJP lawmakers and interacted with them.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid the foundation stone for Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences and Research Institute, which will include a cancer hospital, in Chhatarpur. Modi will stay overnight at Raj Bhawan in the capital. He is scheduled to open the two-day MP Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on Monday morning.