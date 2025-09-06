PM Modi To Visit Flood-Affected States, Review Situation

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: With floods ravaging several parts of north India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit the flood-affected states and review the situation, official sources said on Saturday

Heavy rains have caused loss of life and property in northern states, including Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been battling the losses caused by excess rains and landslides in several parts.

Sources told ETV Bharat that PM Modi will visit a few of these areas to take stock of the situation amid demands from some state governments for Central funds to deal with the crisis.

PM Modi had spoken with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he returned from his recent visit to Japan and China. The Centre has been assisting states impacted by floods and helping in rescue and relief efforts.

The death toll from floods in Punjab rose to 43 on Friday. Rescue and relief efforts have been stepped up with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas.