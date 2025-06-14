PM Modi To Visit Cyprus, Canada, Croatia Starting June 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-nation tour starting June 15, during which he will take part in the G7 Summit in Canada and also visit Cyprus and Croatia, the MEA announced on Saturday. "This will be the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship," it said.

Modi will first visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of the country’s president, Nikos Christodoulides. "This will be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. While in Cyprus' capital, Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol, it said.

"The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," the statement said. In the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 to participate in the G-7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This would be the prime minister's sixth consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit. "At the Summit, the prime minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and heads of international organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the MEA said.

The prime minister will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. In the final leg of his tour, at the invitation of Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Modi will undertake an official visit to the European country on June 18. The prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Plenkovic and also meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union, the statement said.