PM Modi To Inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2025 On Oct 8: Scindia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress 2025, a digital communication industry event, on October 8, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday. The minister reviewed the final preparations of the India Mobile Congress 2025 venue ahead of its inauguration by the Prime Minister.

Scindia said that the event will host more than 1.5 lakh visitors, 7,000 delegates and participants from over 150 countries, along with 400 exhibitors spread across 4.5 lakh square feet at Yashobhoomi.

"On the 8th, we will be delighted by the gracious presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself at the inaugural session of IMC 2025, and the inauguration will be conducted by his esteemed hands at 9:30 am," Scindia said.

The minister said IMC 2025 would usher in a new paradigm for connectivity, where telecommunications would become the highway and pathway for technologies such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and satellite communications to connect not only India but also India with the world.