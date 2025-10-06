ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2025 On Oct 8: Scindia

The event will showcase a new paradigm for connectivity, in 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and satellite communications to connect India with the world.

PM Modi inauguarates India Mobile Congress on Oct 8
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress 2025, a digital communication industry event, on October 8, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday. The minister reviewed the final preparations of the India Mobile Congress 2025 venue ahead of its inauguration by the Prime Minister.

Scindia said that the event will host more than 1.5 lakh visitors, 7,000 delegates and participants from over 150 countries, along with 400 exhibitors spread across 4.5 lakh square feet at Yashobhoomi.

"On the 8th, we will be delighted by the gracious presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself at the inaugural session of IMC 2025, and the inauguration will be conducted by his esteemed hands at 9:30 am," Scindia said.

The minister said IMC 2025 would usher in a new paradigm for connectivity, where telecommunications would become the highway and pathway for technologies such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and satellite communications to connect not only India but also India with the world.

He said that the vision of technological empowerment was a carefully laid out strategy by the Prime Minister over the past eleven years, aimed at envisioning a self-reliant, empowered, and innovative India that drives global progress.

The minister said that it won't be an exaggeration to say that India Mobile Congress has attained the level of becoming Asia Mobile Congress. The minister said that there will be several events at IMC but it will especially feature six major global summits, each representing the frontiers of digital innovation.

He said that the main event will include the International Bharat 6G Symposium, International AI Summit, the Cyber Security Summit, the Satcom Summit, the IMC Aspire Programme and Indian edition of Global Startup World Cup where 15 finalists will compete for a one million dollar investment opportunity on the international stage.

