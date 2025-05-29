PM Modi To Embark On 2-Day Visit To Poll-Bound Bihar Today; Roadshow, Rally On Cards

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bihar on Thursday for a two-day visit to the state, where assembly polls are due later this year.

During the trip, the PM will launch several projects, hold a roadshow and address a rally in Karakat in the Shahabad region of the state. According to an official communication, the PM will arrive at the Patna airport in the evening and will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal there.

The terminal has been built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore and can handle one crore passengers per year.

"He will also lay the foundation stone for the new civil enclave of Bihta airport, which will be built at Rs 1,410 crore. The facility will serve the town, which is rapidly emerging as an educational hub as it is home to IIT Patna and the proposed NIT Patna campus," the communication said.

From the airport, Modi will head for the state BJP office, situated about three kilometres away, with stopovers at several places where the PM will be felicitated by people associated with various social organisations.

"Shortly after arriving in the state capital, the PM will visit the party's state headquarters. This will be his second visit to the premises in about a year. He last came here during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We are grateful to Modi for the attention we have been receiving from him," Dilip Jaiswal, president of the BJP's Bihar unit, said.

The felicitations will be a non-political event, he said, adding that this will be the PM's first visit to Bihar after Operation Sindoor's success.

After giving a pep talk to BJP leaders at the party's Birchand Patel Marg office, Modi is likely to retire for the day at the Raj Bhavan and leave for Karakat in Rohtas district on Friday. In Rohtas, he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore, the communication added.