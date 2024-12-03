ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Dedicate Implementation of 3 New Criminal Laws; PEC To Host Live Demonstration

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate to the nation the implementation of three transformative new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam on Tuesday noon here.

Chandigarh’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) will present a 30-minute live demonstration, showcasing a crime scene investigation as per the newly implemented criminal laws to the PM at the Punjab Engineering College (PEC). The presentation themed "Secure Society, Developed India: From Punishment to Justice' will showcase three scenarios.

The first scenario revolves around the reporting of a "murder and robbery case" where PM Modi will witness how the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team and the closest GPS-powered PCR van are sent right away to the location.

In the next crime site, the second step will demonstrate how all of the evidence—including pictures, videos, and timestamps—is digitally captured by the e-Sakshya app and submitted straight to the court. In this scenario, the "victim's daughter" recognises his body while the forensic team gathers important evidence.

Chitrakhoji, a facial recognition feature built within the NyayaSetu App, will be presented to PM Modi in the third stage. This technique gives investigators instant leads by enabling them to compare facial photos from CCTV footage with a national database of more than 10 million people.