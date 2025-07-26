Senior Tamil Nadu Ministers To Welcome PM Modi In State As CM Stalin Is Hospitalised

Chennai: Senior ministers from the Tamil Nadu government will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the state, as Chief Minister MK Stalin is hospitalised.

Stalin is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu beginning this evening and will inaugurate various projects worth Rs. 4,800 crore.

PM Modi is arriving in Tamil Nadu tonight after completing his tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives. He will depart from the Maldives at 7.30 PM tonight and arrive at the Thoothukudi airport. Since Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in the hospital, senior ministers will welcome the Prime Minister on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and senior BJP leaders are also expected to welcome the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, in a post on X, said he has sent a request to the Prime Minister through Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary as is hospitalised.

Modi will inaugurate the new terminal at the Thoothukudi airport, which has been expanded at a cost of Rs. 452 crore, at 8 PM. Later, he will inaugurate various projects worth Rs. 4,800 crore. This includes works worth Rs. 1,030 crore completed in the railway sector, works worth Rs. 2,571 crore completed in the highway sector, and the laying of the foundation stone for the power transmission system for the 3rd and 4th units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which will be built at a cost of Rs. 548 crore.

After inaugurating these projects, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Trichy by plane from Thoothukudi tonight. He will stay overnight at a private star hotel near the District Collector's Office and will participate in a road show in Trichy tomorrow morning, officials said.

He will go to Ariyalur by helicopter at 11 am on Sunday. There, he will participate in the Aadi Thiruvadhirai festival, the 1000th birth anniversary celebration of Rajendra Chola I, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and release a Rajendra Chola commemorative coin. Ravi and several others will participate in the event.

Security has been beefed up in Thoothukudi, Ariyalur and Trichy districts ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. A five-tier security has been put in place, comprising the city police, armed police, Central Industrial Security Force police, Special Task Force police and the Special Protection Group (SPG).

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections about to be held, the political arena has started heating up. Political parties are busy working on alliances, campaigns, road shows and tours. In this situation, the Prime Minister's visit also assumes electoral importance.