Not Indulged In Any Encroachment, Have Confined My Work Within Constitution’s Framework: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he has tried to work within the limits of the task assigned to him by the Constitution, and he has not attempted to indulge in any encroachment (on the other wings of governance).

The PM, highlighting that India was going through an important phase of change, said that the Constitution was showing us the right path as a guiding light and stressed that the Constitution had even encountered the dangerous times of Emergency faced by Indian democracy.

The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The PM was speaking at an event organised at the Supreme Court to commemorate 75 years of India's Constitution. Concluding his speech, Modi, wearing a smile, said: "Samvidan ne mujhe jo kaam diya hai, maine usi maryada main rehne ka prayas kiya hai. Maine koi encroachment ki koshish nai ki hai...(I have tried to work within the limits of the task assigned to me by the Constitution. I have not attempted any encroachment)”.

Without elaborating on his comment, the PM further added, "Maine apne maryaadaon ko sambhalte hue apni baat ko rakha hai. Yahan tou ishara hi karna hota hai, zyada kuch kehne ki zarurat nai hooti hai (I have put forward my point while being within my limits. Here, one has to indicate and there is no need to say much)."

The Prime Minister remarked that today when we were celebrating Constitution Day, it cannot be forgotten that today was the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks as well. He paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack. PM Modi reiterated that India will give a befitting reply to every terror organisation which threatens the security and integrity of India.

The event was attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Supreme Court Bar Association of India president Kapil Sibal, among others.

PM Modi added that the makers of the Constitution were well aware that the dreams and aspirations of India will scale new heights with time and the needs of the people of Independent India will also evolve along with the challenges. Therefore, he said, the Constitution makers did not make the Constitution as a mere document, but a living, continuously flowing stream.

"Our Constitution is a guide to our present and our future", said PM Modi and added that the Constitution had shown the right path to tackle the various challenges that have cropped up in the last 75 years of its existence. He further noted that the Constitution even encountered the dangerous times of Emergency faced by Indian democracy.

PM Modi remarked that the original copy of the Indian Constitution had pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Bhagwan Buddha, Bhagwan Mahavira and Guru Govind Singh. He added that these symbols of Indian culture were given place in the Constitution to ensure that it constantly keeps us aware and mindful of human values. "Human Values are the basis of today's Indian policies and decisions," said the Prime Minister.