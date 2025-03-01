India Gave World 'New Economic Route' Called IMEEC; We Are Not Workforce But 'World Force' Now: PM Modi At NXT Conclave

New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India had given a "new economic route" to the world as he referred to the India- Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) during his address at NXT Conclave 2025 here.

PM Modi said India is making a lot of "positive news", and the world is "looking at it". "The World used to call India its back office for decades, now country emerging as factory of world...Now, India is not the workforce but a "world force", the Prime Minister said.

"People from the entire world want to come to India. Today, India is a country where positive news is being created every day. Here, there is no need to 'manufacture' news. Every day, new records are being created. On February 26, Maha Kumbh of Unity concluded in Prayagraj. The world is amazed by how crores of people may come to a temporary city on the bank of a river to take a holy dip. The world is witnessing the organising and innovating skills of India. The world wants to know this India in detail...," he said.

The Prime Minister said India had recently led several global summits and had provided the world a "new economic route" in the form of IMEEC.

"India is leading many Global Summits. Recently, I got the opportunity to attend the AI Summit in France. India was the co-host of the AI Summit that will take the world forward; now it's India's turn to host the Summit. India successfully hosted the G20 Summit. India gave the world a new economic route - the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). We also gave a voice to the Global South by inducting the African Union as a member of the G20...For us, the Island nations are our priorities."

Slamming the opposition by referring to them as "Lutyens Jamaat and "Khan Maket Gang", PM Modi said he was surprised by "how silent they have been for many years".

"The people who are the 'thekedaar' of PIL, those who visit Courts now and then, why they weren't worried about the Liberty back then..." PM Modi said.

"British brought a law—the Dramatic Performance Act—150 years back... This act was there even after 75 years of independence. It means if more than 10 people are dancing during a wedding, the police could arrest them along with the groom. Our government abolished that law. I have nothing to say to the government of that time and the leaders," he said.

Modi said the country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft carriers, and its superfoods like 'makhana' and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world. "India has also become a major automobile producer, and its defence export is rising," he said.

The PM said India should be presented as it is, without any colour. "It does not need any make-up," he said, adding that real stories from the country should reach the world.