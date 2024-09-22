ETV Bharat / bharat

Quad Summit: PM Modi Meets Japanese Counterpart Kishida; Discusses Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive meetings with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in the US and discussed various facets of the India-Japan relationship, exchanging views to deepen the cooperation further. The leaders, noting that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year, congratulated each other on the special development made in the bond.

rime Minister Narendra Modi met Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan in the USA on 21 September on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delawar (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan in the USA on 21 September on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delaware.

The two PMs warmly recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his unwavering dedication and leadership in enabling advances in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

The two PMs reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and B2B and P2P collaborations. This was a farewell summit for the Japanese PM as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship. PM Modi bid farewell to PM Kishida and wished him success and fulfilment in his future endeavours.

The annual Quad Summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.

Read More:

  1. PM Modi Announces Grant Of US $7.5 Million To Cancer Testing, Screening In Indo-Pacific Region
  2. Quad Summit 2024 Sends Out Strong Message To China, Russia: Ex-Diplomat
  3. Modi US Visit Latest Updates: Our Message Is Clear, Quad Is Here To Stay, Says PM At Leaders' Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan in the USA on 21 September on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delaware.

The two PMs warmly recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his unwavering dedication and leadership in enabling advances in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

The two PMs reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and B2B and P2P collaborations. This was a farewell summit for the Japanese PM as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship. PM Modi bid farewell to PM Kishida and wished him success and fulfilment in his future endeavours.

The annual Quad Summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.

Read More:

  1. PM Modi Announces Grant Of US $7.5 Million To Cancer Testing, Screening In Indo-Pacific Region
  2. Quad Summit 2024 Sends Out Strong Message To China, Russia: Ex-Diplomat
  3. Modi US Visit Latest Updates: Our Message Is Clear, Quad Is Here To Stay, Says PM At Leaders' Summit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI MEETS FUMIO KISHIDAPM MODI QUAD SUMMITQUAD SUMMITQUAD SUMMIT 2024PM MODI MEETS FUMIO KISHIDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.