Quad Summit: PM Modi Meets Japanese Counterpart Kishida; Discusses Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan in the USA on 21 September on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delaware.

The two PMs warmly recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his unwavering dedication and leadership in enabling advances in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

The two PMs reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and B2B and P2P collaborations. This was a farewell summit for the Japanese PM as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship. PM Modi bid farewell to PM Kishida and wished him success and fulfilment in his future endeavours.

The annual Quad Summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.