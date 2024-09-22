PM Modi Posts On World Rhino Day; Reiterates India’s Commitment To Protect 'Most Iconic Species'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Rhino Day today, reiterated India’s commitment to protect rhinos. Terming rhinos to be the planet’s 'most iconic species', he expressed his immense pride in India being home to a large number of one-horned rhinos.

PM Modi today took to X and posted: Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years. It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well.

Every year on September 22, World Rhino Day is observed to raise awareness of the global rhino protection movement. The occasion serves to increase public awareness of rhino conservation and the dangers they face. This day acts as a call to action in light of the mounting issues of poaching and habitat degradation. Four hours prior.

The general theme is to--Keep the Five Alive, emphasising the importance of protecting all five rhino species--White, Black, Greater One-Horned, Javan, and Sumatran.

Responding to the PM's post, netizens were quick to comment, showcasing their pride and love for the wild animals. One netizen said: The numbers are a testament to the success of conservation efforts from just 75 Indian rhinos in 1905 to over 3,000 today. This achievement is largely due to the collaborative efforts of the Indian government, organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the International Rhino Foundation, and local communities.

Another user posted: On #WorldRhinoDay, let's celebrate the resilience of rhinos and the dedication of conservationists. India's success in protecting the one-horned rhino is inspiring. Let's continue this vital work to ensure these majestic creatures thrive.

An animal lover commented on the post saying: It's crucial to highlight the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures. India’s efforts in rhino conservation, particularly in Kaziranga, are commendable. Let’s continue to support and raise awareness for rhino preservation, ensuring future generations can appreciate it.

On this occasion, Wildlife Expert, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said that the central and state governments have taken various measures in the last few years to ensure an increase in the population of rhinos and prohibition on rhino poaching. Dr Talukdar further said that to fight the poachers, the Assam government has modernised the forest protection force to ensure the safety of rhinos.

Talukdar emphasised Assam being an important site for greater one-horned rhinos in India and Nepal. "Over 120 years, Assam has taken steps to increase the rhino population and also to increase its habitat. In recent years, poaching has declined quite a lot compared to 2013. In recent times the Assam government has taken up lots of initiatives to ensure the protection of rhinos," he said.

Lauding PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga in March, Talukdar said it reflected his commitment towards rhino conservation. "The government's zero-tolerance policy against rhino poachers is very important because the rhino poachers come with sophisticated weapons and the forest staff will have to fight with sophisticated weapons," he added.