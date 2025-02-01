It Is A People's Budget, Will Increase Savings: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a "people's budget" that puts more money in the hands of people and said it is a force-multiplier that will increase investments and lead to growth.
In televised remarks on the Budget, Modi said the government has opened up many sectors for the youth, who will drive the mission of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).
"This Budget is a force multiplier. This Budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth," the prime minister said, congratulating the finance minister and her team for presenting a "people's budget".
He said a budget usually focuses on increasing the income of the government, but the budget presented by Sitharaman seeks to put more money in the pockets of people, increase savings and make citizens partners in the development journey.
"The Budget lays a strong foundation to increase savings and make citizens partners in development," he said.
Modi said welfare measures for gig workers underscore the government's commitment to the dignity of labour. He said the measures presented in the Budget for the manufacturing sector will allow Indian products to shine globally.
The tax relief will provide big benefits to the middle class and salaried employees. The announcements in the Budget for farmers will revolutionise the agriculture sector and rural economy, he added.
"In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this Budget. Encouraging the private sector in nuclear energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of civil nuclear energy in the development of the country," PM Modi said.
In a major relief to middle class, Sitharaman announced that there will be no income tax till Rs 12 lakh.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday praised the Union Budget 2025 stating that it was characterised at accelerating the growth of the country's economy. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a "historic budget" of the country.
In a video message, Gadkari said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a historic budget of the country. This budget is characterised to accelerate our economy." Outlining the budget provisions, Gadkari said that as always the infrastructure sector has been given priority in the budget along with the agriculture sector. He further lauded the new tax regime under which there is an income tax relaxation till income of Rs 12 lakh, stating that it would bring respite for the middle classes.
Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda also hailed the Union Budget. "The Union Budget is a visionary roadmap that embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians, lighting the way towards Hon PM Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'," Nadda said.
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also praised the Budget. "The Union Budget 2025-26 is not just a statement of accounts but a roadmap for a self-reliant, growing, and prosperous India, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
From farmer welfare to middle-class relief, from empowering women and youth to supporting startups, and from infrastructure development to encouraging investments, the budget aims to turn every citizen’s dreams into reality, he said in a post on 'X'. "The Union Budget 2025-26 is not just a statement of figures, it is a roadmap for a developed India of self-reliance, growth and prosperity, in line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.
He thanked PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "bold, inclusive and forward-looking" budget.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the announcement of a urea plant in the state in the Union Budget for 2025-26, stating that it would be a "game changer" for the entire Northeast. He said it was a long-standing demand of the people of the state.
"What a historic day for Assam! #UnionBudget2025 has announced a 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup, a long-standing demand of the people of Assam," he said in a post on X. It will not only help the state achieve self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also better channelise the natural gas resources, he added.
"After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire North East. On behalf of the people of Assam my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji," Sarma said.