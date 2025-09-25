ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1.22 Lakh Crore Projects In Rajasthan

n this screenshot from a video posted on Sept. 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a roadshow, in Banswara, Rajasthan. ( PTI )

Banswara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Banswara. Addressing a public gathering in PM Modi said, "On the 4th day of Navratri, I had the opportunity to come to Banswara, the land of Mata Tripura Sundari. I bow down to Mata Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi."

Modi said that the BJP government is fully committed to Rajasthan’s development, working to heal the damage caused by Congress’ misrule and "paper leak" scandals.

Modi said Congress ignored the importance of electricity, leaving 2.5 crore homes without connections and thousands of villages without poles even after 70 years of independence. He recalled how power cuts were routine, with even a few hours of supply in villages considered a festival. After 2014, Modi stated that the Central government worked to change the situation by electrifying every village and providing free power connections to 2.5 crore households.

Modi pressed a remote button to lay foundation stone/inaugurate the development and infrastructure projects in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bagade, CM Bhajanlal Sharma and others.

Among the most significant projects is Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Project, a 2,800 MW facility to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore in Banswara. The Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project will mark the foray of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in the atomic energy sector.

Other projects for which foundation stone was laid include 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner, high-capacity power transmission lines across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner, 15 new drinking water supply projects across 11 districts including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer.

The construction of two new flyovers, a bridge over the Banas river and 119 roads under the Atal Pragati Path scheme in Bharatpur and three new grid substations in Bikaner and Jaisalmer were also among the projects that were inaugurated by Modi.

The Prime Minister inaugurated multiple completed projects, including solar energy plants in Phalodi, decentralised solar energy plants of 895 MW capacity under PM-KUSUM C scheme, works at Isarda dam, Dholpur lift scheme and other regional irrigation projects.