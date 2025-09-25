PM Modi Unveils Rs 1.22 Lakh Crore Projects In Rajasthan
Modi laid foundation for Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant, highlighted electrification, and accused Congress of neglect, paper leak scandals.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
Banswara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Banswara. Addressing a public gathering in PM Modi said, "On the 4th day of Navratri, I had the opportunity to come to Banswara, the land of Mata Tripura Sundari. I bow down to Mata Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi."
Modi said that the BJP government is fully committed to Rajasthan’s development, working to heal the damage caused by Congress’ misrule and "paper leak" scandals.
Modi said Congress ignored the importance of electricity, leaving 2.5 crore homes without connections and thousands of villages without poles even after 70 years of independence. He recalled how power cuts were routine, with even a few hours of supply in villages considered a festival. After 2014, Modi stated that the Central government worked to change the situation by electrifying every village and providing free power connections to 2.5 crore households.
Modi pressed a remote button to lay foundation stone/inaugurate the development and infrastructure projects in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bagade, CM Bhajanlal Sharma and others.
Among the most significant projects is Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Project, a 2,800 MW facility to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore in Banswara. The Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project will mark the foray of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in the atomic energy sector.
Other projects for which foundation stone was laid include 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner, high-capacity power transmission lines across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner, 15 new drinking water supply projects across 11 districts including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer.
The construction of two new flyovers, a bridge over the Banas river and 119 roads under the Atal Pragati Path scheme in Bharatpur and three new grid substations in Bikaner and Jaisalmer were also among the projects that were inaugurated by Modi.
The Prime Minister inaugurated multiple completed projects, including solar energy plants in Phalodi, decentralised solar energy plants of 895 MW capacity under PM-KUSUM C scheme, works at Isarda dam, Dholpur lift scheme and other regional irrigation projects.
Vande Bharat Express trains -- Bikaner to Delhi Cantt and Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt -- and Udaipur-Chandigarh express were also virtually flagged off.
Earlier, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said that Under Modi's leadership, radical change has taken place in the country.
He said that Modi has provided significant relief to poor and middle-class families by reducing GST rates. "This is aimed at serving the poor," he said.
Joshi said that in 2012, all of North India was plunged into darkness for three days and this was considered a symbol of national weakness but after Modi came to power in 2014, the situation completely changed.
CM Sharma said that Rajasthan is leading in solar energy production, in all three components of PM Kusum Yojna, significant work has been done. Rooftop solar plants are being installed on government buildings.
He said that inspired by PM's 'Ek ped maa ke Naam' campaign, the state has set a target of planting 50 crore saplings in five years and in two years, 19 crore saplings have been planted across the state.
Sharma said that due to investment in the state, jobs are being created in the private sector.
