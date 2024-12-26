ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Calls For Equipping Youths With Skills In Emerging Technologies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the "critical" role of youths in the nation’s progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event held on Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government's "youth-centric" policies.

"This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future ready to tackle these challenges,” he said, asserting that the government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.