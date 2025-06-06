ETV Bharat / bharat

Empowering Youth The Most Powerful Thing A Nation Can Do: PM Modi

PM Modi on Friday said he is confident that the youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'

File photo of Narendra Modi
File photo of Narendra Modi ( (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that several of his government initiatives are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do, citing several programmes in the 11 years of his tenure.

He said on X, "India's youth have made a mark globally. Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India's growth with unmatched energy and conviction."

In the last 11 years, he said, India has witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the "unthinkable" across various sectors, including start-ups, science, sports, community service, culture and more.

He said, "The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do."

The prime minister said he is confident that the youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi had taken the oath as prime minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has since led the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power for two more times. He was sworn in for a third term on June 9 last year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that several of his government initiatives are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do, citing several programmes in the 11 years of his tenure.

He said on X, "India's youth have made a mark globally. Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India's growth with unmatched energy and conviction."

In the last 11 years, he said, India has witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the "unthinkable" across various sectors, including start-ups, science, sports, community service, culture and more.

He said, "The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do."

The prime minister said he is confident that the youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi had taken the oath as prime minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has since led the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power for two more times. He was sworn in for a third term on June 9 last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIPM MODI ON EMPOWERING YOUTH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.