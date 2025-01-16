ETV Bharat / bharat

Startup India Propelled Country To Become One Of The Most Vibrant Startup Ecosystems: PM Modi

The prime minister said this 'Startup India' transformative programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

New Delhi: Lauding 'Startup India' as a transformative programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on its ninth anniversary on Thursday that the initiative has propelled India to become one of the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystems globally.

It is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, he said, describing the programme as "very close to my heart," as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment.

He said on X, "Over the past nine years, this transformative program has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful Startups."

People would doubt India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago, he added. The prime minister said this "transformative" programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful startups.

From tech-driven solutions to rural innovations, healthcare advancements to biotech breakthroughs, Fintech to EdTech, clean energy to sustainable technology, Indian startups are solving global challenges while at the same time creating employment opportunities and boosting the country's quest towards self-reliance, he added.

Underlining his government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that uplifts every dream and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said his dispensation has left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups.

He said his government's policies have focused on "Ease of Doing Business", greater access to resources and, most importantly, supporting them at every juncture. He said, "We are actively promoting innovation and incubation centres so that our youngsters become risk-takers. I have personally been regularly interacting with upcoming startups."

This success of startup India reflects that today’s India is dynamic, confident and future-ready, he asserted. Modi said, "I compliment every youngster in the startup world and urge more youngsters to pursue this. It’s my assurance you won’t be disappointed."

New Delhi: Lauding 'Startup India' as a transformative programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on its ninth anniversary on Thursday that the initiative has propelled India to become one of the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystems globally.

It is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, he said, describing the programme as "very close to my heart," as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment.

He said on X, "Over the past nine years, this transformative program has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful Startups."

People would doubt India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago, he added. The prime minister said this "transformative" programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful startups.

From tech-driven solutions to rural innovations, healthcare advancements to biotech breakthroughs, Fintech to EdTech, clean energy to sustainable technology, Indian startups are solving global challenges while at the same time creating employment opportunities and boosting the country's quest towards self-reliance, he added.

Underlining his government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that uplifts every dream and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said his dispensation has left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups.

He said his government's policies have focused on "Ease of Doing Business", greater access to resources and, most importantly, supporting them at every juncture. He said, "We are actively promoting innovation and incubation centres so that our youngsters become risk-takers. I have personally been regularly interacting with upcoming startups."

This success of startup India reflects that today’s India is dynamic, confident and future-ready, he asserted. Modi said, "I compliment every youngster in the startup world and urge more youngsters to pursue this. It’s my assurance you won’t be disappointed."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NINTH ANNIVERSARY OF STARTUP INDIAPM MODISTARTUP INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.