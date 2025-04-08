Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Crown Prince Of Dubai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "An age-old and ever-growing partnership. PM Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince of Dubai HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. They discussed Dubai's key role in strengthening India-United Arab Emirates ties across defence, trade, technology, space and connectivity and people-to-people ties."

Earlier External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the Crown Prince of Dubai as he arrived in India for his first official visit to the country. The Crown Prince was received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed, at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties." This marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations as it is Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India in his current capacity as the Crown Prince of Dubai

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior government officials, and top business leaders, the visit highlights the growing ties between India and the UAE.

During his visit, the Crown Prince will also meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Crown Prince will travel to Mumbai, where he will take part in a business roundtable with leading industrialists and businessmen from both nations. This interaction is aimed at boosting India-UAE economic and commercial relations, particularly in both traditional and emerging sectors.

"Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India's commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. The majority of India's around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

Jaishankar had personally extended the invitation to Sheikh Hamdan during his recent visit to the UAE in January 2025, further solidifying the diplomatic rapport between the two nations.