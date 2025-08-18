ETV Bharat / bharat

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Presents Patch Of Axiom-4 Mission

Shukla lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the ISS on June 26. He touched down on the Earth on July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
File photo of Shubhanshu Shukla speaking to PM Narendra Modi from space (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Updated : August 18, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Following his return from the US, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat. @gagan_shux."

Modi welcomed Shukla, donning an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut's shoulder. Shukla also gifted the prime minister the mission patch of the Axiom-4 mission and shared pictures he had taken from the ISS with Modi.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the ISS on June 26. He returned to Earth on 15 July and to India on Sunday.

Along with three co-astronauts — Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) — Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the ISS and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on 'India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat By 2047'.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, hit out at the Opposition parties, calling it "surprising" that the opposition cannot even praise the country's achievements in space.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But, surprisingly, you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Singh said.

Also Read:

  1. 'Since Opposition Aren't Participating...': Tharoor Lauds Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Feat
  2. Indian On Moon Will Herald Viksit Bharat In 2040: Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Following his return from the US, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat. @gagan_shux."

Modi welcomed Shukla, donning an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut's shoulder. Shukla also gifted the prime minister the mission patch of the Axiom-4 mission and shared pictures he had taken from the ISS with Modi.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the ISS on June 26. He returned to Earth on 15 July and to India on Sunday.

Along with three co-astronauts — Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) — Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the ISS and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on 'India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat By 2047'.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, hit out at the Opposition parties, calling it "surprising" that the opposition cannot even praise the country's achievements in space.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But, surprisingly, you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Singh said.

Also Read:

  1. 'Since Opposition Aren't Participating...': Tharoor Lauds Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Feat
  2. Indian On Moon Will Herald Viksit Bharat In 2040: Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha
Last Updated : August 18, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHUBHANSHU SHUKLAPM MODIINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONINDIAN AIR FORCEAXIOM 4 MISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.