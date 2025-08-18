Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Presents Patch Of Axiom-4 Mission

New Delhi: Following his return from the US, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat. @gagan_shux."

Modi welcomed Shukla, donning an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut's shoulder. Shukla also gifted the prime minister the mission patch of the Axiom-4 mission and shared pictures he had taken from the ISS with Modi.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the ISS on June 26. He returned to Earth on 15 July and to India on Sunday.

Along with three co-astronauts — Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) — Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the ISS and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on 'India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat By 2047'.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, hit out at the Opposition parties, calling it "surprising" that the opposition cannot even praise the country's achievements in space.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But, surprisingly, you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Singh said.