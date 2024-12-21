PM Modi To Meet 101-year-old Ex-IFS Officer Mangal Sain Handa In Kuwait Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet a 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in Kuwait during his two-day visit to the Gulf country that began earlier today (Dec 21, 2024).

Confirming the meeting on X, PM Modi responded to a request made by the granddaughter of the former IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa.

"Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana Mangal Sain Handa is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office," Shreya Juneja posted on X.

Responding to it, PM Modi wrote in his reply: "Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today."

According to Handa's X profile, he has served in Iraq, Kuwait, China, Argentina, the UK, and Cambodia.

'Opportunity to chalk out roadmap for partnership'

In his departure statement today (December 21), PM Modi said India and Kuwait have shared interest in peace, security and stability in West Asia. Modi's visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, comes two weeks after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and amid signs of a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Modi said his talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait. "We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

The prime minister is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who, he said, have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations. His engagements in Kuwait include a visit to an Indian labour camp, an interaction with the Indian community and gracing the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

India is Kuwait's top trading partner

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India and Kuwait are expected to focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade during the prime minister's visit to the Gulf nation. Discussions are underway with Kuwait on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact, according to officials.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24. Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs. Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time in 2023-24 while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion.