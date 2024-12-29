ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh's Message Is Unity, Banishment Of Hate From Society: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the "mahakumbh of unity" as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, "Mahakumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh (Message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united)."

Noting the variety of people who visit the congregation, which will be held in Prayagraj from January 13, he said there is no other example of such a scene of unity in diversity.

"Mahakumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness but also in its diversity," he said.

The mega-religious event is held every 12 years.

Modi also pointed out that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.