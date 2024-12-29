ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh's Message Is Unity, Banishment Of Hate From Society: PM Modi

Modi also pointed out that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.

Maha Kumbh's Message Is Unity, Banishment Of Hate From Society: PM Modi
File image of Prime Minister Naredra Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the "mahakumbh of unity" as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, "Mahakumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh (Message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united)."
Noting the variety of people who visit the congregation, which will be held in Prayagraj from January 13, he said there is no other example of such a scene of unity in diversity.

"Mahakumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness but also in its diversity," he said.

The mega-religious event is held every 12 years.

Modi also pointed out that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.

It is a matter of pride for the countrymen, he said, and asserted that the Constitution has stood every test of time.

"It is our guiding light," he said, adding that he reached this position in his life due to the Constitution.

Modi said a website, constitution75.com, has been launched to connect people with its provisions and spirit.

Opposition parties have often accused his government of weakening the Constitution, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling party.

Modi has constantly highlighted his government's efforts to strengthen constitutional values and spirit, and has, in turn, accused the main opposition Congress of subverting the country's guiding document whenever it was in power.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the "mahakumbh of unity" as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, "Mahakumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh (Message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united)."
Noting the variety of people who visit the congregation, which will be held in Prayagraj from January 13, he said there is no other example of such a scene of unity in diversity.

"Mahakumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness but also in its diversity," he said.

The mega-religious event is held every 12 years.

Modi also pointed out that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.

It is a matter of pride for the countrymen, he said, and asserted that the Constitution has stood every test of time.

"It is our guiding light," he said, adding that he reached this position in his life due to the Constitution.

Modi said a website, constitution75.com, has been launched to connect people with its provisions and spirit.

Opposition parties have often accused his government of weakening the Constitution, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling party.

Modi has constantly highlighted his government's efforts to strengthen constitutional values and spirit, and has, in turn, accused the main opposition Congress of subverting the country's guiding document whenever it was in power.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARENDRA MODIMAHA KUMBHMANN KI BAAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.