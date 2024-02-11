Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for neglecting the tribals in Madhya Pradesh. "The Congress will be wiped out in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.
