Navy's Commitment Ensures Nation's Safety, Prosperity: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying its commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of the nation.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," the prime minister said in a post on X.