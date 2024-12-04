ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy's Commitment Ensures Nation's Safety, Prosperity: PM Modi

Navy Day is annually observed on December 4 to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on enemy.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying its commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of the nation.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," the prime minister said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying its commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of the nation.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," the prime minister said in a post on X.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN NAVYNAVY DAYPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.