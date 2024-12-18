ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On December 21-22, Marking First Indian Prime Ministerial Visit In 43 Years

PM Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024. This will be the first visit of an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years,

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On December 21-22, Marking First Indian Prime Ministerial Visit In 43 Years
File photo of PM Modi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait," MEA added.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait. Recently, Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya visited India, where he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following his arrival, the MEA expressed a warm welcome to the Kuwaiti minister and stated this visit would further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Kuwait. Both nations also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of foreign ministers. (With inputs from ANI)

