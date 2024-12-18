ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On December 21-22, Marking First Indian Prime Ministerial Visit In 43 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait," MEA added.