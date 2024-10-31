PM Modi's UCC Pitch On Unity Day: 'India Moving Towards One Nation, One Secular Civil Code'

Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly pitched for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as he said the government was making efforts to implement ‘one nation, one secular civil code’ in India, a move he said would "strengthen" the country.

He was addressing a gathering near the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district after paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister. India is observing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) today to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gatheing near the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Thursday. (ANI)

“Today we are all seeing the success of One Nation Identity – Aadhar and the world is also discussing it. Earlier, there were different tax systems in India, but we created the One Nation One Tax System – GST. We strengthened the country’s power sector with One Nation One Power Grid. We integrated the facilities available to the poor through the One Nation One Ration Card. We have provided the facility of One Nation One Health Insurance to the people of the country in the form of Ayushman Bharat,” the Prime Minister said.

“Under these efforts of ours for unity, we are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India’s democracy, which will give optimum outcome of India’s resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code,” he added.

'Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise the country'

In his address, the Prime Minister said some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world.

“Some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country on caste lines and are against a developed India,” said the PM. He urged the people of the country to identify this nexus of “urban Naxals” which he said is trying to break the country.

“As Naxalism is ending in jungles, a new model of urban Naxals is raising its head. Today urban Naxals target even those who say that you will remain safe if you remain united. We have to identify urban Naxals and unmask them,” he said.

"Though there were people who were sceptical of India’s unification, Sardar Patel made it possible," said Modi, adding that the country will celebrate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary for the next two years.

“For the first time in 70 years, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has taken oath on the Constitution,” he said, adding that due to the government’s efforts in the past 10 years, Naxalism is counting its last breath in India. PTI PJT PD NR

On the occasion, PM Modi administered the Ekta Diwas pledge to a gathering and witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, comprising 16 marching contingents, including those from nine states, one UT (Union Territory) police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC, and a band.

“On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I pay my deepest respects to him. The unity and sovereignty of the nation were his utmost priorities in life. His personality and deeds will continue to inspire every generation of our country,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Wednesday. On the first day, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects as well as new tourist attractions worth Rs 284 crore. Late Wednesday evening, he addressed Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan who were part of the 99th Common Foundation Course at the Statue of Unity.