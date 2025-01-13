ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel In Kashmir Today: Features, Specifications and Strategic Importance Of The Project

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, which is a key part of the major road construction project that will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,680 crore, the Z-Morh tunnel is a crucial component of the extensive Zojila tunnel project, scheduled to be completed in 2030, and designed to ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar to Ladakh.

The Z-Morh Tunnel will connect Sonamarg (also spelt as Sonmarg), the scenic tourist destination on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway, and Kangan town of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Sonamarg would remain inaccessible and cut off from the rest of the Valley during winter months as the only road link would remain accumulated with heavy snow and prone to landslides.

PM Modi will inaugurate the tunnel at 11.30 am. He is also set to address a public function at the venue where people have been ferried in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation buses.

This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the UT elected its first government led by National Conference. The PM will be flanked by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma, Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and MP Ghulam Ali. Gadkari, Jitendra Singh arrived in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

The venue where the PM is scheduled to address the public was sealed by the security forces and intelligence agencies a week ago. The Leh-Srinagar highway was closed on Saturday (January 11) up to Monday (Jan 13) and will be opened after the PM leaves the venue.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday evening visited the tunnel and reviewed the preparations for the inauguration. Omar posted the pictures and videos on X which were reposted by the PM, indicating bonhomie on development projects between the two leaders. “The tunnel will provide all weather connectivity and will promote winter tourism on Sonmarg,” Omar said on Sunday.

Officials said the venue and its adjacent areas were taken over by SPG personnel, while security forces including Jammu and Kashmir police and other paramilitary forces maintained a strong security cover and vigil in Ganderbal and other areas.

The Z-Morh tunnel built in the Gagangeer area faced a deadly attack by militants last year in November where six labourers working on the construction site and a local doctor were killed. Since the attack, the security measures have been strengthened and more paramilitary forces have been deployed around it.