Jharkhand: Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore on Friday

Published : 37 minutes ago

Prime Minister Modi will Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore.

Amid the Prime Minister's arrival in Jharkhand, the state governor CP Radhakrishnan, CM Champai Soren, Union Fertilizer and Chemical Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP state president Babulal Marandi, and Dhanbad MP PN Singh will also be present.

Dhanbad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Jharkhand to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore for the state on Friday.

According to sources, the PM will reach Dhanbad by helicopter at the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited factory premises located in Sindri at around 10.45 am.

Thereafter, he will reach Harle's CCR room, and then he will inaugurate the fertilizer factory at 11 o'clock. The factory has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 9 thousand crores, and PM Modi is scheduled to stay there for about 45 minutes.

On this occasion, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Champai Soren, Union Fertilizer and Chemical Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP state president Babulal Marandi, and Dhanbad MP PN Singh will also be present.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for seven projects of the Dhanbad Railway Division, which cost around Rs 13,700 crore.

Soon after the inauguration of the Hural Factory, the PM will leave for Barwada Airport, where he will address a huge public meeting at 11.45 am.

The DGP himself has taken stock of the entire security arrangement. In addition, the SPG team is continuously monitoring the event venues.

Besides, the Prime Minister will flag off the Deoghar-Dibrugarh weekly train; this will be the first train to run on the newly built Deoghar-Godda railway line.

